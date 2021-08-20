ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,665,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,619 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

