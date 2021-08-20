OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to report $27.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.90 million and the highest is $39.70 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $1.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,458.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $110.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $161.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $424.13 million, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $504.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%.

OSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

