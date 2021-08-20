OpenDAO Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.26 or 0.00845980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048918 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002142 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

