Opium Price Reaches $2.79 on Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Opium has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00005696 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and $106.30 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00144252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00149079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,863.62 or 0.99827549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.46 or 0.00922330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.62 or 0.06757422 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

