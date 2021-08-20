Opsens (CVE:OPS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.40. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares.

OPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Opsens and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Opsens from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Opsens alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.