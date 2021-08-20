Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 3,281 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 114,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.57 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.