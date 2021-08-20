Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.85

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 7564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

