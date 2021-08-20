OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits Market Cap of $2.13 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $149,937.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00142290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00148529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,703.84 or 0.99977507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.00923038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.72 or 0.06675005 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

