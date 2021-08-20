Opus (OPT) Price Hits $0.0016

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Opus coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Opus has a total market capitalization of $224,853.04 and $148.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opus has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.91 or 0.00844775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00049083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002121 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

