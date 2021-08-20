Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post $9.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $9.83 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.53 billion to $42.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $44.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.08 billion to $44.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Oracle by 14.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 131.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,451.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $247.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

