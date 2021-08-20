Oraichain Token (ORAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.56 Million

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for $10.67 or 0.00021757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $21.82 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.01 or 0.00819584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

