Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Update

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $15.26. 541,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,095. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $496.16 million, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORMP. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Aegis increased their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 435.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 132,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.