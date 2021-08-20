Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €9.73 ($11.45). Orange shares last traded at €9.70 ($11.41), with a volume of 5,462,611 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on ORA. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.62 ($14.85).

The business's fifty day simple moving average is €9.65.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

