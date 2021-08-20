Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Cap of $270.11 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $270.11 million and approximately $56.83 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.19 or 0.00828051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00049250 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

