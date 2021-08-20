Orient Walt Hits Market Cap of $8.93 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $717,351.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0960 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00140489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00150081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,128.28 or 1.00234467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.27 or 0.00910869 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.16 or 0.00721347 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

