Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 255,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

OBNK stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 71,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,049. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

