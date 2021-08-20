Origo (OGO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.69 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Origo coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origo has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.08 or 0.00831305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00049269 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.