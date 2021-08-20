Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.72. Oroco Resource shares last traded at C$2.54, with a volume of 99,456 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.08. The firm has a market cap of C$473.82 million and a P/E ratio of -846.67.

About Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

