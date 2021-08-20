Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $780.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.50.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orthofix Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 129,400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.