Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.55.

TSE OR traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.93. The company had a trading volume of 90,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,690. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.31.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

