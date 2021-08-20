Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.790-$2.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on OTSKY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Otsuka from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Otsuka from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY opened at $21.45 on Friday. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.65.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

