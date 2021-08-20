Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.42

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 13519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OUST. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $2,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

