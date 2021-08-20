Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to announce $25.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.42 million and the highest is $25.50 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $13.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $99.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $99.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $140.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outset Medical.

OM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $848,393.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,470,098. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.05. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

