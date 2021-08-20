Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Owens Corning by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 461,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,133,000 after buying an additional 87,343 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Owens Corning by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 643,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,040,000 after buying an additional 95,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $63.03 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.