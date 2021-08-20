Oxen Tops One Day Volume of $115,273.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $43.04 million and $115,273.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,168.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.21 or 0.06854633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.96 or 0.01403410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.97 or 0.00377299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00144840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.19 or 0.00577060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.42 or 0.00342225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00322285 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,120,602 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

