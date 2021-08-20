Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,555 ($33.38). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,515 ($32.86), with a volume of 10,050 shares traded.

OXIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,402.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

In related news, insider Gavin Hill purchased 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 930 shares of company stock worth $2,365,968.

About Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.