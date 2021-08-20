Oxygen One Day Volume Tops $1.13 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $103.91 million and $1.13 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,485,360 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

