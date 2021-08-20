PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.84.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.