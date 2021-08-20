Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Up 6.1%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 41,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,453,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $40,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

