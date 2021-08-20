Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.78% of Pacira BioSciences worth $127,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $909,801.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $147,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $2,049,511. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

