PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $775.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to announce sales of $775.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.78 million and the highest is $780.13 million. PAE reported sales of $666.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%.

PAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PAE from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PAE stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $702.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81. PAE has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAE. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the second quarter worth about $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the second quarter worth about $5,464,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in PAE by 55,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

