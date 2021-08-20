PAID Network (PAID) Reaches Market Cap of $83.67 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002142 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded up 98.1% against the dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $83.67 million and $3.33 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00140489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00150081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,128.28 or 1.00234467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.27 or 0.00910869 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.16 or 0.00721347 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

