Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $19,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. United Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 181.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.19.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $362.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $406.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

