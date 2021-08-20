Pancake Bunny Price Tops $8.49 on Top Exchanges (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for about $8.49 or 0.00017574 BTC on exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $18.74 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.84 or 0.00847896 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00048500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

