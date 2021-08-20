Pangolin (PNG) Market Cap Achieves $50.18 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded up 110.2% against the dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $50.18 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $2.35 or 0.00004819 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00138699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00150320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,771.40 or 1.00130903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.56 or 0.00922974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.55 or 0.00707380 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

