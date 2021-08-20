Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 194.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 233,947 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,743,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

PZZA opened at $127.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.92. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $130.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

