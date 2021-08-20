Parachute (PAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $245,334.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $245,334.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00058028 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 631,496,269 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.