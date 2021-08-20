Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 17.1% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $245,334.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00058028 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 631,496,269 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

