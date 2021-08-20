Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 563 ($7.36). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 557 ($7.28), with a volume of 206,857 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paragon Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 540.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,586 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

