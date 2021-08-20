Parker-Hannifin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 7,046 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,227% compared to the average daily volume of 531 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.85. 625,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,957. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.13. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

