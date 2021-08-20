PARSIQ Price Up 41.8% Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001867 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $107.83 million and $4.46 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.26 or 0.00386130 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.48 or 0.00927249 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.