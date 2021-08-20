Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.463 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Patria Investments stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. 346,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.31 million and a P/E ratio of 30.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.39. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patria Investments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patria Investments stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 4,260.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

PAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patria Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.