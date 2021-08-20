Patron (PAT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,900.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $2.46 million and $5,900.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

