Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $6.61

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.44. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 4,628 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.84.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.