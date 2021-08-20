Paul V. Walsh, Jr. Sells 49,402 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,380,291.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul V. Walsh, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,757,700.00.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,067. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

