Paya Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 10,160 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,279% compared to the typical volume of 737 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Paya by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 321,756 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paya by 33.9% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Paya during the second quarter worth $279,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the second quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Paya by 131.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYA. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 924,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,825. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01. Paya has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paya will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

