PAYCENT (PYN) Reaches Market Cap of $164,915.84

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $164,915.84 and approximately $940.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00057610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.00825984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00049090 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002088 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.