Paychex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,205 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,390% compared to the typical daily volume of 148 put options.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.99. 9,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

