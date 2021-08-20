Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Paylocity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,353,000 after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,111,000 after purchasing an additional 34,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $247.05 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $130.95 and a one year high of $256.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 197.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.