PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Up 15.3% in July

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,610,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE PBF opened at $7.44 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PBF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PBF Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

